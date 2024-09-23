Jennifer Lopez wears 'Ben' necklace amid Ben Affleck divorce: Was it an accident?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines following their reported marriage struggles, which were recently confirmed after the singer filed for divorce in California. And while the romance seemed to be over, the pair were recently spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel while having brunch with their kids.

It was later reported that despite sharing some PDA during their encounter in Los Angeles, the pair had not changed their mind about their divorce and planned to move on with their split. Just a week after the reunion, Jennifer's beauty brand shared a photo of the actress wearing her 'Ben' necklace in honor of her estranged husband.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez looks chic while running errands in Beverly Hills

© Grosby Group PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be on good terms as they meet at the Beverly Hills Hotel to enjoy a Saturday lunch with their kids

The photo was taken months before, but the brand decided to post it to showcase her stunning makeup look. The selfie was quickly deleted, as someone must have noticed the necklace. However, it gave fans of the couple hope that they would reunite once again.

© Instagram JLo wearing her 'Ben' necklace

JLo was smiling in the photo, wearing a brown blazer and a white shirt paired with gold jewelry. An insider revealed details about their latest encounter after not being spotted together for over two months.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told People.“[Jennifer is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce, though. They are working out financial details amicably.”

“It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” a source said to Page Six. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes, adding, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off.”