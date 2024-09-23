Kendall Jenner contrasts her new platinum hair with a chocolate brown dress

While many get darker hair during the colder months in the United States, Kendall Jenner swims against the tide and bleaches her entire hair into a platinum tone. After attending the Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week, the model surprised her followers.

© Jacopo M. Raule Kendall Jenner attends the Bottega Veneta Summer 25 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

The Kardashians star and businesswoman contrasted her new platinum blonde hair with a chocolate brown dress. The piece featured long sleeves and a mock neck, highlighting her look. She completed the outfit with a gold belt buckle, deep red kitten heels, and a woven brown leather clutch.

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner switched things up in early September by trying out a pixie cut. The renowned model shocked her fans and family with her latest hairstyle transformation, unveiled for her new fashion campaign. Kendall was featured in a photoshoot for Calvin Klein, where she was seen sporting a short hair wig. The striking resemblance to her mother, Kris Jenner, sparked online discussions, as users instantly drew comparisons to Kris's iconic signature hairstyle.

"I thought that was Kris at first glance," one person wrote. "She looks like your twin!!!! Love her," a second person added. "The short hair is giving me Kris Jenner vibes."

Kendall Jenner modeling career

In her latest interview, Kendall Jenner opened up about the challenges she faced during her successful modeling career. Speaking with Emma Chamberlain on the "Anything Goes" podcast, Kendall candidly shared that while she feels "fortunate" for her career, she also experiences feelings of loneliness. She expressed that despite her glamorous lifestyle, there are times when she can't help but feel "very lonely." This rare glimpse into the personal struggles of a high-profile model has sparked a meaningful conversation about the emotional toll of fame and success.

© The Grosby Group Kendall Jenner looks classy and gorgeous in beige as she returns to the Ritz hotel after supporting the USA team at the 2024 Olympic horse riding competition with her close friend Fai Khadra.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say that I've had the toughest journey. I think I've been extremely fortunate," she said. "But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get."

"There's been a lot of definite moments where I'm like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it?'' Kendall said. In previous conversations, she has openly discussed her struggles with anxiety, emphasizing the importance of addressing mental health issues. This latest instance is not the first time she has spoken out about mental health, highlighting her ongoing commitment to raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding these issues.

Another model in the family

Kendall's niece, Dream Kardashian, the 7-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Angela Renée White, better known as Blac Chyna, debuted as a runway model during the Zeus & Lexi Kids show during 2024 New York Fashion Week and Art Hearts Fashion.

Dream looked absolutely stunning as she confidently strutted down the runway. Her charcoal gray bomber jacket was impeccably tailored, featuring bold black accents that added a touch of edginess to her ensemble. The jacket was paired with trendy blue flare jeans. Her choice of fresh white sneakers not only provided comfort but also effortlessly elevated her entire look, exuding a sense of casual sophistication.

© Johnny Nunez / Getty Images Dream Kardashian walks the runway for Zeus And Lexi Kids September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the front row, her proud mom, adorned in a chic ensemble herself, was beaming with excitement and pride, her eyes sparkling with joyful tears as she cheered on her daughter's remarkable achievement.