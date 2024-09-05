Kendall Jenner is the splitting image of her mom Kris Jenner after hairstyle transformation

Kendall Jenner is giving the pixie cut a chance. The model surprised her fans and her family with her latest hairstyle transformation for her new fashion campaign. Kendall posed for Calvin Klein, sporting short hair and making online users instantly share the similarities with her mom, Kris Jenner, who is known for always keeping her signature hairstyle.

Kendall took to social media to share some images from the photoshoot, which took place at the beach in Los Angeles, posing in the pixie cut and looking just like Kris in different ensembles.

© Getty Images

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family commented on the mother-daughter resemblance. "I thought that was Kris at first glance," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "She looks like your twin!!!! Love her," adding, "The short hair giving me Kris Jenner vibes."

Her recent fashion campaign comes just weeks after she opened up about her struggles during her modeling career. During a conversation with Emma Chamberlain on the 'Anything Goes' podcast, Kendall revealed that she feels "fortunate" but she can't help but feel "very lonely" sometimes.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say that I've had the toughest journey. I think I've been extremely fortunate," she said during the conversation. "But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get."

"There's been a lot of definite moments where I'm like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it?'' Kendall said. This is not the first time she talks about mental health, as she previously revealed she has dealt with anxiety in the past.

