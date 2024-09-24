Lady Gaga wants to collaborate with Bad Bunny: She is also a fan of Rosalia

Lady Gaga is ready for some new music collaborations. The fan-favorite singer, who just announced a new 13-song album 'Harlequin,' as part of her latest movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' is sharing her thoughts on her favorite artists, revealing that she would like to collaborate with Bad Bunny.

“I'm actually a very big Bad Bunny fan. If he wanted to, I absolutely would love to [work with him]," the singer said to Despierta America while promoting the movie, after being asked if she had an eye on Latin musicians.

© John Parra Bad Bunny performs during his Most Wanted Tour at Kaseya Center on May 24, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

The Hollywood star went on to praise Rosalia. "I also think Rosalia is a great artist," she said during the interview. Fans of the singer shared their excitement, as many are aware that Bad Bunny has declared his appreciation for Gaga multiple times, attending her concerts and even wearing 'Chromatic' merch.

© Xavi Torrent Rosalia performs in concert on day 4 of Primavera Sound Barcelona

The pair had a short interaction last year when she introduced him in Spanish to the audience of 'Saturday Night Live' and they also shared a sweet hug at the end of the show. Back in 2020, the Puerto Rican singer shared his thoughts on 'Chromatica' during an interview with E! News. "When I feel sad, that album makes me feel happy," he said.

© Getty

Benito is also following in Gaga's footsteps, entering the film industry with an upcoming project. The Puerto Rican singer is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of 'Caught Stealing,' the project has been described as a crime thriller based on the book by Charlie Huston.

The new project that's currently being filmed features Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Will Brill.