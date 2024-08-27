Bad Bunny is set to star with Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz in new movie 'Caught Stealing'

Bad Bunny is continuing his career in Hollywood with a new movie directed by Darren Aronofsky. The Puerto Rican singer is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of the project, which includes Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Will Brill.

Titled 'Caught Stealing,' the project has been described as a crime thriller based on the book by Charlie Huston. The script is set to be developed by the author and produced by Protozoa. As reported by Deadline, the film follows the story of Hank Thompson, played by the 'Elvis' star.

© GettyImages

Described as "a burned-out former baseball player" who is "unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City," Austin is set to play the main role. However, details about Benito's role have yet to be revealed.

© GettyImages

The singer's involvement in the production comes after he finished his successful 'Most Wanted' worldwide tour. Despite focusing on his music in recent months, he is no stranger to being on set and portraying a character, as she recently acted alongside Gael Garcia Bernal in 'Cassandro.'

© James Devaney

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, following his debut on the big screen alongside Brad Pitt with 'Bullet Train.' The singer was reportedly working with Sony and Marvel in a rumored role in the movie 'El Muerto.'

Back in March 2023, it was reported that production for ‘El muerto’ was “at a standstill,” and days later it was said to be “in development,” but Bad Bunny says he has yet to film scenes for the project. “Maybe they’ll switch me out for Pedro Pascal,” he joked, making fans wonder if he will not be starring in the film after all.

