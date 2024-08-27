Salma Hayek's stepdaughter, Mathilde Pinault, shares an adorable snap of the two to bid farewell to summer

Salma Hayek has frequently expressed her strong family values, emphasizing her close relationships with her husband François-Henri Pinault's children. This was evident when Mathilde Pinault, one of François-Henri's eldest daughters, recently shared a photo featuring herself and Salma, demonstrating their harmonious relationship and bond.

Mathilde's post featured her summer experiences, including moments with friends and stylish looks. However, the highlight was a picture of her and Salma posing on a luxurious yacht.

Mathilde has openly spoken about her deep trust in Salma, emphasizing their close bond and the significant role Salma plays in her life. "She is a diva; she has a complicated life, but she taught me how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears. I call her often, and when something doesn't work, she has the power to take the edge off the matter and turn it into an obstacle that must be faced little by little," Mathilde told Vanity Fair in 2022.

Salma Hayek has been very open about her experiences with motherhood and how she balances it with her professional life. "Women can have everything, but not at the same time. It has happened to me that, at times, I have been on the verge of making a film, and I am super professional, and at some other time, I have had to say: "No, I am leaving, right now I have to be here present (with my family)," she told Glamour Mexico.

She said, "When I make films, I am not separated from her (her daughter Valentina Paloma) for more than two weeks. This sometimes limits me a lot. François never complains, but children want to have their own lives. They want to follow their mother, and I don't know how other actresses do it. I thought that when they were older, it would be easier, but no, in adolescence, you have to be just as present as when they were babies."

Before the end of the 2024 summer, Hayek took to social media to share a glimpse of her fun-filled vacation in Ibiza, Spain. The Oscar-nominated actress shared photos posing on a yacht in a bold yellow bikini. The "Frida" star also embraced her natural beauty by proudly showing off her silver strands. “Yellow bikini + white hair = perfect combination,” she captioned the post.

The week before, she shared another bikini moment, this time a purple one paired with a multicolored striped sarong. “Bad hair day or free hair day?” she playfully asked in the caption.