Hailey Bieber's first public appearance after giving birth; model dines with Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner had a moms' night out for the first time since Bieber gave birth to her and Justin Bieber's son in August. The Rhode Skin founder and Kylie Cosmetics owner prioritized newborn well-being by protecting themselves with facemasks.

During her casual outing, the model and first-time mom looked stunning in a Prada barn jacket paired with white ankle socks and vibrant red Jill Sander ballerina flats. She carried a stylish leopard-print Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag to complement the outfit and wore her signature slicked-back bun hairstyle.

© The Grosby Group Just a few weeks after giving birth to her first child, Hailey Bieber went out for a dinner date with Kylie Jenner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Bel-Air. The new mom looked beautiful and calm as she spent time with her close friend.

Kylie wore a black tank top and jeans, a messy bun, and a tan Bottega Veneta purse.

© The Grosby Group A couple of weeks after welcoming her first child, Hailey Bieber stepped out for a dinner date with Kylie Jenner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Bel-Air. The new mom looked stunning and relaxed as she enjoyed some time with her close friend.

When did Hailey Bieber give birth?

Hailey Bieber welcomed her first baby on August 22, 2024. Her husband, Justin Bieber, took to social media to announce the good news and reveal the name of their newborn. At the time, the musician said they named their son Jack Blues Bieber. The Biebers welcomed their first child in California. Justin wrote on Instagram, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," and his wife re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Although the couple never revealed the date, Hailey Bieber's friend Adwoa Aboah might have accidentally revealed the birth date. After Hailey commented on a post that intended to celebrate the birth of Aboah's newborn, the 32-year-old model prompted to reply, "a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣," meaning that baby Jack was probably born on August 22.

© Dave Benett Model of the Year winner Adwoa Aboah (L) and Hailey Baldwin pose backstage at The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

An insider told People, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well."

"Hailey's doing well, too," the source added, assuring that the singer and the model prayed for their baby. "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the informant says. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad."

Their family members immediately joined the celebration. Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, said, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER, BABY JACK!!" Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, wrote, "Amen, Congratulations to you, and may God continue to bless our family."

© Getty Images In New York City, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 23, 2024.

In September 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin legally married at a New York City courthouse. They later hosted a ceremonial wedding in South Carolina in September 2019. In May 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting a child. A source from PEOPLE revealed in July 2024 that they are committed to becoming exemplary parents. "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival, and it's very cute," says the insider. "They are super committed to their marriage and to being the best parents possible."

