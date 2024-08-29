Hailey Bieber's friend, Adwoa Aboah, may have revealed the birth date of her newborn son, Jack Blues

Justin and Hailey Bieber's friend Adwoa Aboah might have revealed the birth date of the couple's newborn son, Jack Blues after Hailey commented on the original post, which intended to celebrate the birth of Aboah's newborn. "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces," the British model wrote, adding, "Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley. what the f–k."

Hailey reacted to the announcement, writing, "baby Shy!!!!" which prompted Aboah, 32, to reply, "a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣," meaning that baby Jack was probably born on August 22.

The Biebers welcomed their first child in California, and the baby and mom are reportedly "doing well," according to a source close to the singer. The insider told People, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well."

"Hailey's doing well, too," the source added, assuring that the singer and the model prayed for their baby. "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the informant says. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad."

Pregnant Hailey Bieber turns heads in a sheer bodysuit while eating dinner with hubby Justin Bieber and bestie Justine Skye in New York. The stylish parents-to-be are currently expecting their first child together.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote, with his wife re-sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories. Celebrities, family members and fans reacted to the news. "Your blessing has arrived ♥️" wrote Katy Perry.

"You will love Jack beyond what you can imagine ❤️❤️❤️," Elon Musk's mom, Maye Musk, added. "Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much 🩵🩵🩵🩵," said Khloé Kardashian.

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey married at a New York City courthouse. They later held a formal wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019. In May 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting a child.

A source from PEOPLE stated in July 2024 that they are dedicated to each other and committed to becoming exemplary parents. "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival, and it's very cute," says the insider. They are super committed to their marriage and to being the best parents possible."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple’s decision to share the news was personal. “They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source shared. “They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.”

Their pregnancy came as a joyous surprise to the pair. “The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

