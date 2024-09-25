Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willow Smith steps out in black bodysuit and thigh-high stockings in latest Paris Fashion Week outing [PHOTOS]
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Willow Smith steps out in black bodysuit and thigh-high stockings in latest Paris Fashion Week outing [PHOTOS]

The singer is back with another stunning fashion moment.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 5:36 PM EDT

Willow Smith is back with another stunning fashion moment. The singer, who recently unveiled her latest campaign with Acne Studios, attended the runway show for the brand's womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 wearing an edgy all-black ensemble.

Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The musician sat front row at the show as part of Paris Fashion Week. She also posed for photos at her arrival, where she showed off her jaw-dropping look.

Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France.© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Willow wore a black bodysuit and a black fur coat paired with a matching scarf. She also wore thigh-high stockings and black heels, rocking a dramatic makeup look, including a subtle smokey eye.

For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)© Pierre Suu

The singer, who was forced to put a stop to her recent performances as an opening act for Childish Gambino after some of the dates were rescheduled, seemed to be having a lot of fun in Paris, having casual conversations with the rest of the guests and enjoying the show.

Johnny Suh and Willow Smith attend the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)© Pierre Suu

Willow has been active on social media, showing her fans and followers some of her creative process, as well as her rehearsal sessions. She will be dropping a deluxe version of her recently released album, with fans sharing their excitement as the project has already received an incredible response. 


Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS