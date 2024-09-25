Willow Smith steps out in black bodysuit and thigh-high stockings in latest Paris Fashion Week outing [PHOTOS]

Willow Smith is back with another stunning fashion moment. The singer, who recently unveiled her latest campaign with Acne Studios, attended the runway show for the brand's womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 wearing an edgy all-black ensemble.
The musician sat front row at the show as part of Paris Fashion Week. She also posed for photos at her arrival, where she showed off her jaw-dropping look.
Willow wore a black bodysuit and a black fur coat paired with a matching scarf. She also wore thigh-high stockings and black heels, rocking a dramatic makeup look, including a subtle smokey eye.
The singer, who was forced to put a stop to her recent performances as an opening act for Childish Gambino after some of the dates were rescheduled, seemed to be having a lot of fun in Paris, having casual conversations with the rest of the guests and enjoying the show.
Willow has been active on social media, showing her fans and followers some of her creative process, as well as her rehearsal sessions. She will be dropping a deluxe version of her recently released album, with fans sharing their excitement as the project has already received an incredible response.