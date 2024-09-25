Sofia Vergara looks stunning in corset dress and diamond choker with her dog Amore

Sofia Vergara wore a jaw-dropping look for the season finale of 'America's Got Talent.' The Colombian icon looked stunning, celebrating the winner of Season 19 with the rest of the hosts, including her close friend Heidi Klum.

The Hollywood star wore a glamorous ensemble for the special occasion and was accompanied by none other than her furry friend Amore, who was recently introduced to the celebrity family. Sofia documented her moment on set, with the adorable pup spending some time with her in between filming.

© Instagram

Sofia wore a champagne-colored corset dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, which is one of the star's signature silhouettes. The strapless figure-hugging dress was adorned with an intricate pattern, and she decided to pair the look with metallic platforms, a diamond choker, and matching earrings.

© Instagram

Sofia styled her hair in loose waves and posed next to Heidi, who decided to wear a red dress paired with drop earrings and a bold red lip. "Felicidades to our #agt season 19 winner [Richard Goodall]," she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram

The hosts took the stage to celebrate the winner, and fans showed their excitement on social media. "He so deserved to win, what a great story he has," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "This was an amazing night way to go Richard."

Sofia has had some incredible fashion moments throughout the season, including some matching outfits with Heidi, as the pair are known to be very close on and off the show. The model also celebrated Sofia's birthday earlier this year and has spent quality time with the actress and her family.