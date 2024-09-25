Sofia Vergara’s mom gets lost in hilarious clip while visiting the 'America’s Got Talent' set

In an unexpected moment on "America's Got Talent," Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo, shared a hilarious video featuring his grandmother, Margarita Vergara, as she made her way onto the filming area backstage. The fun and adorable scene made everyone laugh as Margarita innocently wandered into the spotlight.

The video, shared by Manolo on his social media, captures the charming moment when Sofia notices her mom strolling backstage, appearing out of place. Without hesitation, Sofia calls out to her before turning to the crew and proudly letting them know, "That's my mom!" Laughter erupted from everyone as the crew welcomed Margarita with warm greetings and big smiles.

© Jesse Grant PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - JULY 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Sofia Vergara and Margarita Vergara celebrate Sofia Vergara's 40th birthday at the Rosewood Mayacoba on July 10, 2012 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who were present during the filming, were equally thrilled to meet Margarita. Both judges greeted her enthusiastically, with Heidi waving and Howie cracking jokes. Manolo swooped in to rescue his grandmother from her unexpected moment in the spotlight. He took her by the hand and gently guided her back behind the cameras, ensuring she was comfortably out of the way so the show could go on.

Sofia, laughing and clearly amused by the situation, explained to her fellow judges and the audience, "It's her first time visiting the show." This prompted even more smiles and laughter as everyone appreciated the wholesome moment. Margarita's surprise visit was a hit not only on set but also online. The video quickly garnered attention from fans, who couldn't get enough of the charming family interaction.

Friends beyond 'America's Got Talent'

Vergara and Heidi Klum are known to have one of the closest friendships in the entertainment industry. The Colombian actress and the supermodel have formed a strong bond since working together as judges on "America's Got Talent." Their friendship extends beyond the show, and they often enjoy spending quality time together outside of work. From attending events and dinners to sharing personal anecdotes, their friendship has captured the hearts of fans and set an example of genuine camaraderie in the entertainment industry.

The "Modern Family" star was recently spotted enjoying dinner in Los Angeles with her closest friends, including Heidi, Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman and television host Terri Seymour. "Finally back together! 50 different subjects in 2 hrs," Sofia wrote on her Instagram post, "Oh we covered a lot of areas tonight! Love my girls," Terri wrote.

© NBC AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Show 4" Episode 1517 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"We feel very Sex and the City when the four of us go out," Heidi previously shared with NBC Insider. "When we all hang out together, we're kind of gossiping, talking about relationships. I mean, girly stuff, and it's just fun to have girls to do that with now, and we're all kind of in the same age group… it's nice to exchange."

“We’re connected, we’re like twins," Sofia said to ET in 2020. “We’re always twinning, but you think that we planned this, and we don’t. It just happens,” she said.