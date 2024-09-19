Willow Smith shares exciting news after postponing her upcoming performances: 'Get that Grammy!'

Willow Smith is giving fans what they want. The talented singer is sharing an exciting announcement following her latest performances as an opening act for Childish Gambino.

The singer will be dropping a deluxe version of her recently released album, with fans sharing their excitement on social media as the project has already received an incredible response.

"I DOUBLE DARE YOU TO KEEP YOUR THIRD EYES PEELED FOR SOME NEW PRESTIDIGITATION," she wrote on social media, unveiling three more songs. "DELUXEEEEE?!??!! Ugh I’m itching to hear what your creative self has come up with this time!!!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Get that Grammy baby!!!!!!"

Willow has been active on social media, showing her fans and followers some of her creative process, as well as her rehearsal sessions. During an interview with Dazed she talked about her music and her novel 'Black Shield Maiden,' which was released almost simultaneously.

"I want to be someone who creates a loving community," she said to the publication. "I want to be someone who supports and uplifts those who are doing the work. And I want to create systems and structures to enhance the lives of people."

Despite the success of her two recent projects, Willow was forced to put a stop to her upcoming scheduled performances after Childish Gambino revealed he was suffering from some health struggles. "Hey everyone. Unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks," he announced.

"Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled," he added, assuring that he will be taking the stage when he feels better.