Coco Gauff had the ‘biggest crush’ on Jaden Smith: More about their connection

Coco Gauff and Jaden Smith have become great friends. The athlete and the singer are fans of each other, showing their support for their careers in the past. The pair have crossed paths multiple times in the past, and Coco even confessed she had a crush on the actor in the past.

During a previous interview with CBS Mornings she showed her love and appreciation for Michelle Obama after the former first lady proved to be a good fan of the tennis star. Coco called Michelle a "role model" and went on to talk about the exciting moment she saw Jaden Smith's comments on her successful achievements.

© Instagram Coco Gauff and Jaden Smith backstage at Madison Square Garden

“I kinda had the biggest crush on him when I was younger… all my friends were freaking out ‘cause they know how much I like him," she said in 2019, praising his music. "It was definitely crazy," she added.

Following their interaction Coco met Jaden and Willow Smith in the same year at Madison Square Garden. It was from then on that they would become good friends, with Jaden surprising Coco in 2022 at a special New Balance event, where she was unveiling her collaboration with the brand.

© New Balance

"I was definitely not expecting to be surprised by Jaden last night! I’m always listening to ‘Icon’ to get myself hyped up before I play, so it was amazing to see him perform it live," she said to WWD.

"You are amazing, nothing but success to you," Jaden said to the tennis star after his surprise performance. Coco was all smiles and showed her appreciation for the singer on social media. "Thank you to everyone who came out to support the launch of my second signature shoe with [New Balance] and big shoutout to [Jaden Smith] for the surprise performance and for coming out to support."