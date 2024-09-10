Why Willow Smith will not be performing in upcoming tour dates: 'Thanks for the love'

Willow Smith had previously shared her excitement about her upcoming tour dates, opening for Childish Gambino on the North American leg of his highly anticipated 'The New World Tour.' However, the young musician will not be performing on the upcoming tour dates, and fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

The 23-year-old author and musician had been preparing for the tour, which kicked off at Paycome Center in Oklahoma back in August, performing some of her popular songs, including 'Run!' 'Wait a Minute!' and 'Between I and She.'

© Scott Legato Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

But the tour has come to a temporary stop after Gambino shared an announcement online about his "physical health." The singer took to Twitter/X and wrote; "Hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks."

© Scott Legato Childish Gambino performs during The New World Tour at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Despite the disappointing news, fans will be able to see the two artists perform in the near future. "Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled," he added, assuring that he will be taking the stage when he feels better.

© Scott Dudelson

"Thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love," he wrote. His statement comes after he postponed his show on September 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston "due to illness."

Willow has yet to share her thoughts on the news, but she is expected to return to the tour when new dates are scheduled.