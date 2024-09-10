Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Summer-to-fall trend: Malia Obama, Jenna Ortega, and more celebrities wearing plaid
enna Ortega flashes a smile and waves as she steps out in New York City. The 21-year-old American actress strikes a fashionable pose in a red and black plaid dress paired with bright red heels.© Grosby Group

Summer is coming to an end, and celebrities are changing up their wardrobe

SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 12:23 PM EDT

Summer is coming to an end, and celebrities are changing up their wardrobe, including Amal Clooney, who recently joined the latest fashion trend that Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and more stars love. 

Another rapidly growing trend involves a timeless pattern, and celebs have been stepping out in different looks as they enjoy the last weeks of summer. 

From Jenna Ortega to Khloé Kardashian, here are some of our favorite stars wearing plaid as we transition to cooler temperatures.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, indulge in some retail therapy at a Custom Comfort Mattress store in West Hollywood. Khloe channels a chic, schoolgirl-inspired vibe, while Kris turns heads with her bold denim-on-denim ensemble. © Grosby Group

Khloé Kardashian

Just last week Khloé wore a schoolgirl-inspired outfit, which included a Miu Miu crop top and a brown plaid mini skirt.

She paired the look with knee-high brown boots, dark sunglasses, and gold statement jewelry. 

Malia Obama attending the opening ceremony of the 50th American Film Festival in Deauville, France. © Grosby Group

Malia Obama

Malia stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the Deauville American Film Festival.

The filmmaker walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras while wearing a corseted top paired with an asymmetrical maxi skirt. She completed the edgy look with tall leather boots and minimal jewelry, rocking her red hairstyle.  

Jenna Ortega flashes a smile and waves as she steps out in New York City. The 21-year-old American actress strikes a fashionable pose in a red and black plaid dress paired with bright red heels.© Grosby Group

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega was recently spotted in New York City, wearing a red and black plaid dress paired with red heels.

She also wore a matching jacket before entering a building. Jenna was all smiles showing off just one of her looks for the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' press tour. 

Paris and Nicky Hilton were spotted arriving at the Alice & Olivia store following a New York Fashion Week event at Genesis House© Grosby Group

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was photographed arriving at the Alice & Olivia store following a New York Fashion Week event at Genesis House.

The businesswoman wore a light gray plaid ensemble paired with black boots, a black bag and dark sunglasses. 

Alessandra Ambrosio, in a blue and red scottish suit, with her hair loose, at the Off White Fashion Show in Paris.© Grosby Group

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a blue-and-red look at the Off-White fashion show. The model was photographed wearing a mini skirt and a matching jacket, paired with red heels and a blue headband.

Kendall Jenner looks classy and gorgeous in beige as she returns to the Ritz hotel after supporting the USA team at the 2024 Olympic horse riding competition, with her close friend Fai Khadra. © Grosby Group

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was spotted in NYC wearing plaid mini skirt paired with a matching jacket. The model showed off her gray look paired with brown loafers, a brown bag, and a blue cap.



Jenna Ortega was seen arriving back at her New York City hotel this afternoon, carrying a handbag that reads "Handbag For The Recently Deceased© Grosby Group

Jenna Ortega

Jenna paid homage to Winona Ryder and her 'Beetlejuice' character Lydia during her press tour. 

The actress wore a checked green skirt, a black cardigan, and a white button-down in NYC. 

