Summer-to-fall trend: Malia Obama, Jenna Ortega, and more celebrities wearing plaid

Summer is coming to an end, and celebrities are changing up their wardrobe, including Amal Clooney, who recently joined the latest fashion trend that Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and more stars love.

Another rapidly growing trend involves a timeless pattern, and celebs have been stepping out in different looks as they enjoy the last weeks of summer.

From Jenna Ortega to Khloé Kardashian, here are some of our favorite stars wearing plaid as we transition to cooler temperatures.

© Grosby Group Khloé Kardashian Just last week Khloé wore a schoolgirl-inspired outfit, which included a Miu Miu crop top and a brown plaid mini skirt. She paired the look with knee-high brown boots, dark sunglasses, and gold statement jewelry.

© Grosby Group Malia Obama Malia stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the Deauville American Film Festival. The filmmaker walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras while wearing a corseted top paired with an asymmetrical maxi skirt. She completed the edgy look with tall leather boots and minimal jewelry, rocking her red hairstyle.

© Grosby Group Jenna Ortega Jenna Ortega was recently spotted in New York City, wearing a red and black plaid dress paired with red heels. She also wore a matching jacket before entering a building. Jenna was all smiles showing off just one of her looks for the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' press tour.

© Grosby Group Paris Hilton Paris Hilton was photographed arriving at the Alice & Olivia store following a New York Fashion Week event at Genesis House. The businesswoman wore a light gray plaid ensemble paired with black boots, a black bag and dark sunglasses.

© Grosby Group Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio wore a blue-and-red look at the Off-White fashion show. The model was photographed wearing a mini skirt and a matching jacket, paired with red heels and a blue headband.

© Grosby Group Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner was spotted in NYC wearing plaid mini skirt paired with a matching jacket. The model showed off her gray look paired with brown loafers, a brown bag, and a blue cap.



