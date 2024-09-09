Natalia Bryant and Camila Coelho celebrate friendship during New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week isn't just about the glamorous runway shows and star-studded events—it's also a celebration of connections, friendship, and unforgettable moments. Brazilian beauty and influencer Camila Coelho recently brought that spirit to life, sharing a reel on social media that captured the essence of her close bond with her friends, including Natalia Bryant, Caroline Daur, and Karen Wazen.

The playful video, filmed at the Hamptons during September's New York Fashion Week at Khalily Stables in New York, showcases the group of friends walking gracefully past one another and holding hands. The footage captures a unique blend of high fashion and intimate friendship, all set in the Hamptons, where Ralph Lauren's show was a key highlight.

© Getty Images Camila Coelho attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2024 at Khalily Stables on September 05, 2024 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Camila captioned the post with a lighthearted message: "I don't need a therapist; I have my girls!"—a sentiment that resonated with some of her 10.5 million Instagram followers and quickly gained thousands of likes and comments. Natalia, known for her elegant style; Caroline Daur, a German influencer with a penchant for chic ensembles; and Karen Wazen, a powerhouse in the Middle Eastern fashion scene, all brought their unique flair to the moment.

The designer's show, known for its sophisticated aesthetic and impeccable presentation, was the perfect backdrop for this celebration of friendship. As models graced the runway in classic Ralph Lauren looks, Camila and her friends enjoyed the show from a front-row perspective, creating content that blended high fashion with genuine camaraderie.

The renowned American brand showcased its Spring 2025 Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, and Polo Ralph Lauren lines for men, women, and children. The runway show held at a $15.8 million equestrian estate in Bridgehampton, spanning over 19 acres, per People, had Naomi Campbell as a model.

© Victor VIRGILE Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Ralph Lauren Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The label brought Ralph Lauren's famous Polo Bar restaurant to the Hamptons for one night, providing guests with a glimpse into the designer's world. This world holds deep significance due to the cherished memories he has built there with his family. "The Hamptons is more than a place. It's a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields, and white fences, rusticity and elegance with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago," Lauren shared in a statement, "It has been home, my refuge and always an inspiration."

Natalia Bryant's look

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late basketball player Kobe Bryant and philanthropist and businesswoman Vanessa Bryant, attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show donning a tailored Ralph Lauren brown tweed blazer layered over a satin brown top, complemented by dark brown trousers. She accentuated the outfit with a compact dark leather handbag and brown pointed-toe heels.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Natalia Bryant attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2024 at Khalily Stables on September 05, 2024 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Supporting women's sports while wearing Ralph Lauren

Natalia's mom, Vanessa Bryant, is a prominent advocate for women's sports, and she ensures that her daughters enthusiastically support athletes. During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri supported Team USA in the official Ralph Lauren jacket worn by athletes during the closing ceremony on August 11. The moto-style jacket features multiple patches, giving it a contemporary, dynamic look that conveys a sense of adventure. This powerful display of support for women's sports and athletes is inspiring and empowering.