Natalia Bryant attends Ralph Lauren's star-studded Hamptons fashion show

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late basketball player Kobe Bryant and philanthropist and businesswoman Vanessa Bryant, attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during September's New York Fashion Week at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, New York.

Natalia donned an ensemble comprising a precisely tailored Ralph Lauren brown tweed blazer layered over a satin brown top, complemented by dark brown trousers. She accentuated the outfit with a compact dark leather handbag and brown pointed-toe heels. Her hair was fashioned into loose waves, and she projected confidence and sophistication while warmly smiling for the camera.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Natalia Bryant attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2024 at Khalily Stables on September 05, 2024 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Spring 2025

The renowned American brand made a dazzling start to New York Fashion Week by showcasing its Spring 2025 Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, and Polo Ralph Lauren lines for men, women, and children. The runway show occurred at Khalily Stables, a $15.8 million equestrian estate in Bridgehampton, spanning over 19 acres, per People.

According to the publication, to create an immersive experience, the label brought Ralph Lauren's famous Polo Bar restaurant to the Hamptons for one night. This provided guests with a glimpse into the designer's personal world, which holds deep significance due to the cherished memories he has built there with his family.

"The Hamptons is more than a place. It's a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields, and white fences, rusticity and elegance with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago," Lauren shared in a statement, "It has been home, my refuge and always an inspiration."

Natalia Bryant wears Ralph Lauren during the 2024 Olympic Games

Vanessa Bryant is one of the biggest supporters of women's sports; therefore, she makes sure her daughters love and support athletes. During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri cheered for Team USA wearing the official jacket.

The white jacket, the contemporary and edgy look athletes wore for the closing ceremony on August 11, is a moto-style jacket adorned with multiple patches, exuding a sense of adventure and dynamism.

© PAUL ELLIS Vanessa Bryant, her daughters, and Dawn Staley

A model or a filmmaker?

During an interview with Town & Country, Natalia, who is studying at the University of Southern California’s film school, spoke about her career as a model and her dreams of becoming a filmmaker. “I think it’s fun to have my foot in both worlds,” she says. “They’re both collaborative, and you meet so many different people.”

“What I’ve always loved about film is that it’s such a collaborative art form,” she says, “and I view modeling the same way.”

In the summer of 2023, she interned for Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment. Her duties included helping to create the imagery of the Renaissance tour. “It was such an amazing experience,” she told the outlet. “You can just talk to anybody in the office, and they’re amazing.”