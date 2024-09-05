Katie Holmes masters comfy-cute street style with a trend-defying look

Katie Holmes has always been a step ahead and slightly left of mainstream trends. Still, she has long been admired for her distinctive blend of comfy-cute street style. On September 3, 2024, she was spotted on the Upper West Side of New York City, once again proving that she knows how to strike the perfect balance between effortlessly wearable and fashion revival.

Holmes stepped out in classic blue skinny jeans, making a surprising comeback in an era dominated by wide-leg silhouettes. She paired the jeans with Franco Sarto's Tinsley Mary Jane Flat in silver faux leather, which added just the right amount of polish. The actress, who recently sent her only child off to college, completed her look with a sheer green turtleneck featuring delicate lace detailing, offering a playful glimpse of her dark bra beneath.

© The Grosby Group Katie Holmes walking in NYC in see-through top, jeans, and Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary-Jane shoes.

The outfit felt casual and daring, an example of Holmes' ability to subtly push fashion boundaries. A small black bag with a gold chain handle added a classic touch to her ensemble while adding a twist with mismatched metals.

Holmes's approach to fashion is both eclectic and intentional

Speaking to Glamour, she revealed her deep appreciation for the artistry behind clothing. "I enjoy [fashion]. I mean, I enjoy the craftsmanship. I enjoy putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she's very detail-oriented, which inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design," she shared. This love of mix-and-match style is evident in her everyday outfits, which seamlessly blend high fashion with a casual, lived-in feel.

Despite her evident passion for fashion, Holmes is candid about when she is and isn't intentional about her wardrobe choices. "It's a funny world because the culture of celebrity and the access that exists now could be quite a distraction from who the person is," she explained. "I'm an actor, so people say, 'Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?' No, because it's not my job. You know what I mean? But yesterday, going and doing a talk show is part of my job. So yes, that's put together."

Whether dressed for a public appearance or a simple day out in New York City, Katie Holmes continues to redefine street style on her terms. With her love for mixing vintage pieces with contemporary trends, she remains a fashion icon who embraces individuality and comfort, proving that chic and casual can coexist in the most stylish ways.

Katie Holmes is embracing new changes

Katie Holmes is embracing new changes as her teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, recently graduated college and will be moving out of New York, the city where she's lived for most of her life. In a recent interview, Holmes discussed her daughter, her future, and her feelings about the upcoming significant change that will soon impact her daily life.

“I’m proud of my daughter," said Holmes to Town & Country, regarding Suri's future and college career. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

Holmes also revealed how she would be coping with the change of not having her around every day. "The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me,” she said, laughing. “I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’”