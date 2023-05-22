Natalia Bryant is reportedly touring with Beyoncé in her Reinassance World Tour

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, has secured the coolest summer job. As informed by Access, the teenage student and model will reportedly spend summertime working with Beyoncé and traveling around the world alongside the famous singer’s Reinassance World Tour.

According to the publication, Natalia is part of the production team, but her functions are still yet to be revealed. Bryant, who is studying at the University of Southern California, is also interning at Parkwood Entertainment, Bey’s record label and management company.

©GettyImages



Natalia Diamante Bryant attends the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2023 in New York City.

Natalia and Beyoncé have collaborated in the past, as she modeled for the Adidas Ivy Park campaign video in November 2021. “I am so excited to be part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!! I love you so much Aunt BB!!!,” Bryant said at the time.

©Beyonce



Reinassance World Tour

Beyoncé’s latest album and World Tour is a tribute to the LGBTQ community, which she learned to love thanks to her late uncle, who introduced her to the ballroom scene.