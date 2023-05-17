Beyoncé’s new hair-care line: ‘My hair journey’

Beyoncé has been preparing to launch a very important project. The successful singer, who is currently on her world tour, surprised her fans and followers with an upcoming business venture that promises to have an incredible impact on the beauty and hair-care industry.

The acclaimed musician opened up about her “hair journey,” revealing the importance of celebrating and nurturing hair, and how she wants to continue her “legacy.”

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

The singer says she experienced and learned a lot over the years, posing in front of a mirror and showing different types of bottles and sprays that indicate her products will be available soon. She also posted a photo of her as a child in the salon.

“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy,” she concluded. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Fans are already sharing their excitement for the upcoming line, supporting the singer’s new business. “Shopping cart full headed to checkout!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “the way this already sold out before it dropped.”