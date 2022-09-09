Meet Paris Rodríguez: the Latina designer empowering women entrepreneurs at NYFW

Colombian designer Paris Rodríguez announced that she will be participating in New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with a unique runway show that breaks the mold by using women entrepreneurs instead of models to walk the runway.

The latina designer has an impresive career trajectory, from styling for top fashion publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Maxim, Maxwell, L’Officiel, Cosmopolitan, HOLA!, to participating and showcasing her designs in international fashion shows, events and runways in Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Mexico.

©Paris Rodríguez





Currently based in the U.S. Paris has had the opportunity to dress celebrities such as Becky G, Paty Cantú, Alejandra Ambrosi, Stephanie Salas, Maite Perroni and others. Her creations are said to be distinguished by a contemporary style that highlights the female form with garments made with a careful ﻿selection of textiles and excellent quality.

Now Rodríguez is making a splash in New York during one of the most important weeks of the fashion industry. The designer is inviting five prominent businesswomen to deliver a message of empowerment on a NYFW runway. Although, she has not released the names of these women yet, her fashion show will only feature women/models working on their ongoing startups.

©Paris Rodríguez



Paris Rodríguez designs, including one worn by Latina superstar, Becky G

“Each dress will represent the emotions that an entrepreneur has to live day by day to fulfill the dream in her heart. My purpose with this show is to inspire Latinos to fulfill their dreams.”

After New York Fashion Week, Paris will launch a new project, “Emprende Hoy”, which aims to guide Latinos who dream of entrepreneurship, by showing them how to raise capital to start their business and by sharing her expertise and experience.