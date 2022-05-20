Meet PerlaRose: a new Latina-founded beauty brand focused on clean and colorful products

PerlaRose is a minority-owned, women-led beauty brand focused on creating clean, colorful, and conscious products founded by Perla Long. A Latina mom passionate about providing high-quality products for the multicultural community and creating more substantial equity and inclusion in entrepreneurship.

Finding inspiration in Latin America and its biodiversity, PerlaRose offers clean, cruelty-free beauty products such as the company’s best-sellers Amarosa Lipsticks and Liquid Lipsticks, the Azucar Lip Scrub, and the Rose Lip Love.

Long was born and raised in Mexico, surrounded by the culture and vibrancy of Latin America. After seeing her mother embracing her beauty and highlighting it with a bold, beautiful red lip Perla’s vision of beauty began to take shape.

According to Long, for her, “it’s not what you look like on the outside but how you feel from within,” therefore, what drives PerlaRose Beauty is the “ability to transform yourself into the beautiful woman who lives inside of you, by bringing out the best in yourself.”

While completing her master’s degree at Northwestern University, the idea of founding a beauty company came to Perla’s mind. While juggling her studies with raising three young children, Long began as an intern at the corporate headquarters of Ulta Beauty. There, the now business owner fell in love with the inner workings of the beauty industry.