A proud Latina entrepreneur, Joanna Vargas is a recognized skincare expert and founder of her eponymous skincare collection and beloved body and face treatments. Combining her commitment to plant-based ingredients and her passion for science, Joanna’s nature-meets-technology approach has made her one of the most sought-out estheticians and experts in the beauty industry today.

Julianne Moore, Rachel Brosnahan, Mindy Kaling, and Maggie Gyllenhaal are just a few famous faces who look to Joanna for radiant skin. Joanna’s results-driven treatments and products are notorious for being a favorite among celebrities, it-girls, and people who simply want the best for their skin. Her non-invasive techniques - paired with her natural and effective skincare products — result in healthy, glowing skin for everyone.