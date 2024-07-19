Hello Kitty's true identity shocks fans! The beloved character is not a cat

As fans worldwide eagerly anticipate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary on November 1, a revelation has emerged that has left the community in shock. The beloved character, created by Yuko Shimizu, has long been adored as a charming feline with her signature red bow. However, it's now been revealed that Hello Kitty isn't a cat at all, a fact that has surprised and intrigued fans.

"Hello Kitty is not a cat," Jill Koch, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Management at Sanrio, explained during a Today show interview on July 18. "She's actually a little girl born and raised in the suburbs of London. She has a mom and dad and a twin sister Mimmy—who is also her best friend."

© Getty Images

This revelation, although not entirely new, has left many fans puzzled. For decades, Hello Kitty has been synonymous with a cute, cat-like appearance, with whiskers and pointy ears. The character's name, "Kitty," further cemented the belief that she was indeed a cat. The fact that Hello Kitty lacks a mouth only added to the mystique.

"So she has whiskers, ears, and is named 'Kitty' but is actually a human?" one fan questioned in a TikTok reaction to the Today clip. "What?" The confusion and surprise were palpable across social media platforms. For many, Hello Kitty has been a staple of their childhood, an iconic character they grew up loving.

The notion that she is not a cat but a human girl has been a game-changer for some fans. "Hello Kitty has been my favorite since childhood," shared one long-time fan. "I'm almost 40 and this is the first time I'm hearing this."

© Getty Images Hello Kitty at Gold House's 3rd Annual Gold Gala held at The Music Center on May 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the bewilderment, the affection for Hello Kitty remains strong. The character's enduring appeal lies in her ability to bring joy and nostalgia to her fans, regardless of her species. As the 50th anniversary approaches, fans are reflecting on their fond memories and continuing to celebrate the character who has brought smiles to their faces for half a century.

The story of Hello Kitty, or rather Kitty White as her character is officially named, is an endearing tale of a little girl who embodies friendship, kindness, and charm. She lives in a bright world filled with family and friends, resonating with people of all ages.