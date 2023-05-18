Hello Kitty bikinis are this summer’s hottest trend

Summer is approaching and if you’re a fashionista looking for this season’s hottest trend you might want to think of a famous cat named Hello Kitty. The iconic cat has transcended generations, and with y2k fashion back in full force, we are seeing the familiar face making their way to celebrity bodies.





Both Bella Thorne and Dua Lipa have rocked the same knit Hello Kitty bikini. In March, the singer who just co-chaired the met gala shared a gallery of photos rocking the trendy itty bitty suit.





In April, Thorne talked to HOLA! USA, after her epic trip at the Coachella Vallery Music and Art Festival, rocked the same suit. She sizzled as she asked her fans if she should wear the tiny suit to the festival.



Saweetie has also rocked the famous cat at the Spotify and Hulu “RapCaviar Presents” premiere celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023. The bikini-style top dazzled with charms.





You can find a nostalgic Hello Kitty bikini all over the internet. If you’re interested in the same one Lipa and Thorne wore, it looks to be the $325 crocheted bikini from GCDS.



A Kardashian influence?

Kim Kardashian and North West have helped get Hello Kitty back in our minds. In January, she threw her an epic-themed birthday party dedicated to the cat.

Then when they visited Tokyo, Japan, they headed to the Sanrio Puroland theme park with their best pieces. Page Six notes that the crystal-covered Judith Lieber Hello Kitty clutch West wore costs $895. She also wore a Hello Kitty Olympia Tan crossbody shaped like a milk carton that originally retailed for $1,200.