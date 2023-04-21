Inside Bella Thorne’s world of fashion, film, and Coachella fun

Bella Thorne, the Cuban-American multi-talented actress, radio host, entrepreneur, writer and director, who has rightfully earned the title of Coachella Queen, spoke to HOLA! USA in an exclusive interview. The 25-year-old candidly opened up and discussed a variety of things, from all her current projects, the festival, her Latin heritage, fashion and film.

Bella shared her thoughts on what it really takes to survive Coachella, the top performances and best parties, and how Dani Thorne is her favorite person to attend the festival. Bella also gushed about admiring Becky G, and her obsession with the legendary fashion house Schiaparelli, which she wore at Coachella. Fausto Puglisi and Roberto Cavalli have been Bella’s fashion influences as well as BOSS, the designer for whom she made her recent fashion directorial debut, confessing she loves everything the brand stands for.

“My dad always wanted to build a Thorne dynasty, and he’s not here to do it, so I’ll be doing it.” - Bella Thorne -

During the interview, the Latina Powerhouse passionately described her love for writing and directing and expressed her excitement for upcoming movie projects such as The Trainer, Saint Clare, and Rumble Through the Dark. As an entrepreneur, she shared the touching story behind her jewelry line, which honors her late father’s dream of building a Thorne dynasty. Whether she’s dazzling in a stylish red Schiaparelli look or making a directorial debut, Bella Thorne is a true force to be reckoned with.

It is always a pleasure to chat with Bella, and witness her unwavering dedication to self-growth and evolution. Her success not only in entertainment but now also in the realm of fashion and directing is truly remarkable. It is a testament to her relentless pursuit and ability to navigate diverse fields to take on the world with her undeniable talent and charisma.

©Bella Thorne





“Watching Doechii and Becky perform! I love Becky G, I love Doechii. Both such strong, powerful women. And to watch them on that stage had me kind of in tears.” - Bella -



What were your most memorable moments from the first weekend at this year’s Coachella? Watching Doechii and Becky perform! I love Becky G, I love Doechii. Both such strong, powerful women. And to watch them on that stage had me kind of in tears. I don’t want to admit it, but I was getting hella choked up. I felt like I was dry swallowing a big pill. I was like, “Oh my God, this is amazing.” And I feel like we just know how hard it is to work against so many adversities in your life and as a woman in these industries, and yeah, it was really beautiful. And Becky’s been killing it for her whole life, her whole entire life, and just to see her on that stage was a proud moment. Who’s your favorite person to go to the festival with? My sister, Danny. Me and her, we have the best time together. She’s also a DJ and a producer, too, so we get to talk about music the whole entire time, talk about stage, talk about production, and so much more about the performance and festivals, how people put them on, because she really works in that festival circuit herself as well, so yeah.

“My favorite was my Schiaparelli look. I’m obsessed, in love with Schiaparelli. I love that red jumpsuit, the belt, the earrings, the necklace, that ponytail I was rocking.” - Bella -

©Bella Thorne



Bella Thorne at 2023 Coachella



What was your personal favorite outfit throughout the whole weekend, festival, after-parties, day parties, all that included? My favorite was my Schiaparelli look. I’m obsessed, in love with Schiaparelli. I love that red jumpsuit, the belt, the earrings, the necklace, that ponytail I was rocking. The whole situation came together so beautifully. So yeah, it was working. I felt the absolute most fabulous. And there’s like a few times where... You know like when we’re driving around through a lot of security and things like that and there’s like one or two points that they’re trying to really not let the tar in or something? And I’m like I rolled down my window. And one of the girls is so funny. She looked at me and she was like, “Oh my God, it’s been a long day. Wow. You go ahead. Bella, you go. You go, Bella.” It was so funny. And the outfit made the whole thing just even more like, “Wow.” It looks very glamorous. I’ll just leave it at that. And I love Schiaparelli because it is so glamorous and all of their hard gold work is so beautiful, and then to mix that in for a super comfort wear Coachella vibes, yeah, I loved it. How long do you usually prepare ahead of the festival in terms of when you start outfit planning to when it’s done? I did this one like a week before.

©Bella Thorne



“Keep your opinions to yourself but direct your compliments towards me (and @schiaparelli ),” Bella posted on IG.

“A Coachella queen is taking care of her friends and making sure that the whole group is great.” - Bella -



What makes a Coachella queen? You are definitely a Coachella queen. Then to you, what makes a Coachella queen? A Coachella queen is taking care of her friends and making sure that the whole group is great. I have everybody come stay with me, you got to make sure everybody’s Gucci, that everybody’s got drinks, food, that nobody’s getting heat exhaustion, that you have extra electrolytes and things like that for people, because people aren’t drinking enough water. And people think that’s a joke. That sh...t is dangerous. Don’t be doing that. Don’t be doing it, especially not in the heat. And yeah, so I feel like that’s my main thing. I definitely am a Coachella mom, for sure. So got to make sure that everybody’s safe, that the group is good, that everybody has their current locations on so nobody gets lost, nobody gets hurt, things like that, are super important of making the best Coachella experience.

Loading the player...



The first weekend of Coachella is known for its epic top parties. I’m sure you were at all of them. What were the top ones for you this year? ... The top two, Marc Jacobs and NYLON. Those were hot, they were fun, it wasn’t like a shitshow getting in. That’s a big thing when you’re running a big production that you have to be careful with is like roads shut down, things like that. Things just go haywire, and those two events were also really clean, beautiful, and had a lot of great conversations there. Do you have an unforgettable memory aside from the amazing sets you watched? I don’t know. I feel like my favorite part is staying up with your friends, talking all night long. That’s my favorite part. I never went to school, but I feel like it’s an all-girl sleepover again. That’s the feeling it gives me. Yeah.



I know you had your Area 51 party last year. What made you make the decision not to throw it again this year? This year, we’re just like permitting things. Yeah. And I was working on a movie, so it was just hard for me to... I put a lot of my own mental power into the party every year, and I think I was too afraid to just not and then show up and, God forbid, it wasn’t put together right because I didn’t have all my utmost attention, you know? When your name’s on something and you have your friend there, too, yeah, he wanted to go down the best possible way, and that’s why I always have my hands so in that pot, and because I was doing this movie, I just couldn’t have my full concentration there. I was just like, “Well...” But next year, I’m booking out that month.

©Bella Thorne







You have such a busy year. What is it on the pipeline? You did your first short film this year that is self-funded and produced, right? I am premiering a short this year that I have directed, produced, funded, and wrote. And then I am working, I’m about to shoot another short as well that I’m about to go to Oklahoma that’s based off of a true story. In addition, ‘The Trainer’, ‘Saint Clare’, and ‘Rumble Through the Dark’, I’m really excited about. That’s based off of a really great book by an amazing, super-talented writer, who also penned it for the movie. And yeah, I’m very, very excited about that one. It’s with Aaron Eckhart, and he does a fantastic, incredible job, and was completely, what is it called, method acting the whole entire time, which was amazing to see. He’s seriously such a delight to work with. Yeah, wow. And The Trainer, I love that movie. I’m very excited to see what they do with it. I got to work with Tony Kaye and Vito Schnabel, who’s now become a dear friend of mine, and they’re both super talented people, so very excited to see that one.

©Bella Thorne



Bella Thorne in ‘Rumble Through the Dark’. Crooked Letter Picture Company

“I’ve wanted to direct for a really long time. I’ve always been in love with the making of movies as well as writing. I think that that’s a big one that stands out to me.” - Bella -



How is it being a director? I mean, that is such a debut, especially having all that experience as an actor. How was that kind of making that switch or going into that path? I mean, I love the switch. I’ve wanted to direct for a really long time. I’ve always been in love with the making of movies as well as writing. I think that that’s a big one that stands out to me. Writing is my baby, it’s my child, it’s a thing that makes me feel seen and heard, and it just feels amazing to get it all out on the page. And when you can combine the two or the three, it really is such an incredible experience. So yeah, I’m very excited to see where it goes from here and to really learn. The next short I’m shooting, I’m shooting all on film, which I’m really excited about. Yeah. And film, it’s such a beauty, it’s such a beauty. It’s going to be my first time, so I’ll be definitely learning so much, and that’s what I love to do, I love to learn, so I hope it works out well for me.

©GettyImages



Roberto Cavalli - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024

“I love Fausto, I love Roberto Cavalli. That’s been one of my huge influences since I was a young child.” - Bella -



And you’re also directing for fashion houses now, for BOSS and Roberto Cavalli. Tell me a little bit about that. Yeah. I’m really excited. I love Fausto, I love Roberto Cavalli. That’s been one of my huge influences since I was a young child, watching my mom buy their cheetah-print dresses and that kind of stuff, like walking around the house, and my dad had a few of their shirts, and so yeah, it definitely brings back home, memories. I think that’s also like Roberto Cavalli definitely has a strong Miami style, or Miami style has Roberto Cavalli, I don’t know. So every time I see it, too. I went back to their store in Miami and I got to see it in person as well, and yeah, it just felt nice to be at home. And BOSS, I love everything that BOSS stands for. To have a brand with such strong, one, integrity as well as a message and really pushing a message, pushing our youth, our generation to really do what the brand is, be a boss. I think that they have just such a strong message behind them, as well as the clothes are beautiful. I love their beautiful business casual wear. I think that they do such a great mix between like athleisure, as well as business, as well as making business young, cool, and fun. So it was very exciting to do that.

“I love everything that BOSS stands for. To have a brand with such strong, one, integrity as well as a message and really pushing a message, pushing our youth, our generation to really do what the brand is, be a boss.” - Bella -

©GettyImages



Bella Thorne attends the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show



So ‘Twisted Sisters’? You and Dani are hosting this weekly live radio show. The podcast is awesome... It is a live radio show, and we get to do a lot of fun call-ins. And growing up, I would listen to like Ryan Seacrest on the radio, like Ryan’s Roses and stuff like that, so it definitely kind of brings that back. And getting to hear people’s opinions, their stories, their thoughts, their views, it’s just really, one, eye-opening, and two, such a learning experience on the show, and that’s what Dani and I wanted to go for as well. Plus, we get to talk some sh...t. I feel like we get a lot of girls, too, that you hear some stories and you’re like, “Girl, you are worth so much more than this sh...t.. You need to break this sh...t.down right now, okay?” So we get to do a lot of fun girls sh...t. talking about like our worth and what we deserve. So that always gets me really hyped every time I finish. I have a show tonight as well after this interview, so I’ll be doing it.

©Bella Thorne



Bella and Dani Thorne ‘Twisted Sisters’ Live Radio Show

“My sister, Danny. Me and her, we have the best time together. She’s also a DJ and a producer, too, so we get to talk about music the whole entire time.” - Bella -



Are you ready to be the Queen of jewerly with the ‘Thorne Dynasty’? Thorne has been an eye-opening experience as well as it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I get to really do it as well as it be great, and I think that that was one of the things of why it took me a while to get into this field, is because I had just met with a few companies that I wasn’t happy with the actual quality, or I wasn’t convinced surely that they were going to actually send the product out when it needs to be sent out or be really good on the production side. The production side is so important for how you treat your customers, your fan base when it comes to returns and things like that. All of it, shipping, delayed processes, all of it is really important on how you really treat your customers and the value that they are to you, and finally finding a company that I feel 100% confident in who can really see where I want to go with this. It’s Thorne, and Dynasty has always been a big part of the idea. My dad always wanted to build a Thorne dynasty, and he’s not here to do it, so I’ll be doing it.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.