Bella Thorne sizzles with an all-leather outfit at Milan Fashion Week

Bella Thorne was one of the evening’s highlights at Milan Fashion Week. Thorne wore an all-leather outfit for the Hugo Boss fashion show, which was made up of different eye catching pieces.

Bella Thorne in Milan.

Thorne wore leather pants, boots and a jacket, which she left open to show her chest. The jacket was united by a clip by her neck, keeping the outfit loose yet comfortable on her frame. Thorne wore her hair loose and straightened and had on some discreet makeup to compliment her look.

Bella Thorne in Milan.

Thorne was sitting by Tinashe, Patrick Schwarzenegger and William Peltz, Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s brother, who’s also an actor. The two were photographed laughing and enjoying the show together.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, William Peltz, Bella Thorne, and Tinashe.

Milan Fashion Week is one of the biggest Fashion Weeks in the world, accompanying the Paris, London, and New York events. The Hugo Boss fashion show was a star-studded affair, featuring appearances from legends like Naomi Campbell, who was accompanied by Future, and beloved and trendsetting models like Jourdan Dunn and Ashley Graham.