Bella Thorne’s ex-fiance, Benjamin Mascolo, recently announced that they had broken up. The pair had been together for three years.

He shared news of the breakup on a post on Instagram, which he’s since taken down. “A little more than three years ago, I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day, my life changed forever,” he wrote, per Life & Style magazine. “I’m keeping grateful for every single moment we shared together since. It’s been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side.”