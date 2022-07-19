Watch Bella Thorne in the ‘American Horror Stories’ season 2 trailer

Bella Thorne plays a ‘final girl’ in the new season of “American Horror Stories.” She’s joined by a roster of impressive actors who’ll star in different episodes of the anthology series, each one tracking a new scary story.

“American Horror Stories” is an anthology series inspired by “American Horror Story.” Unlike it’s predecessor, which tracks a story over the course of a season, each episode in “Stories” tells an independent story, providing an opportunity to introduce a wide roster of actors. The series is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

The trailer shows snippets of various episodes, teasing some of the storylines and showing off some of the stars of the season, which include series veterans Denis O’Hare, Cody Fern, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield and more. Newcomers include Bella Thorne, Alicia Silverstone,Dominique Jackson, Judith Light and Quvenzhané Wallis.

The series’ trailer includes all manner of spooky things that have provided inspiration for thousands of horror stories, from creepy men obsessed with porcelain dolls to creatures jumping out of the bathtub to serial killers stalking a party girls.

“American Horror Stories” season 2 premieres July 21st on FX, airing new episodes on a weekly basis.