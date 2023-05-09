Georgina Rodriguez stuns in a blue bikini

Georgina Rodriguez is already in a summer mood. The influencer shared a photo from her pool in Saudi Arabia, which showed her lounging in a blue bikini, looking stunning and like she’s having the time of her life.

The post shows Rodriguez in various poses, sitting by the pool, enjoying a beverage, and a close up of a bath with some white petals floating on it. She captioned the post in Spanish, which we translated it to, “Each sky has its hue.”

The photos appear to have been taken at Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s home, in Saudi Arabia. One of the images shows a parking lot with some vehicles in it, suggesting that the couple may have found a more permanent residence. Previously, it had been reported that Ronaldo and Rodriguez were staying at one of the most elegant suites in the Four Seasons hotel in the city, located in one of the top floors of the building.

Over the past month, there had been rumors that Rodriguez and Ronaldo were going through a difficult time. These rumors started coming out following an alleged dispute between the two as they boarded their private plane, where they were fighting publicly and were spotted by some bystanders.

The pair tore down the rumors by sharing various photos looking happy and in love. Ronaldo shared an Instagram post of the two sharing a drink and a kiss, captioning it, “Cheers to love.”