Georgina Rodriguez breaks down over the loss of her baby in the trailer for the second season of “I am Georgina.” The documentary series has premiered a first trailer, showing Rodriguez as she lives through one of the toughest moments in her life.

“This year I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant,” she says in the trailer, which shows her and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating their pregnancy. It also shows her speaking to the camera and tearing up as she thinks back on the moment when she gave birth to her daughter, Bella Esmeralda, but lost her male twin. “Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong,” she said.

Rodriguez also talked about how much she needed Ronaldo’s support in order to move forward. “Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, ‘Gio, get on with life. It’ll do you good.’”

“Right now my priority is my family and my children,” she said. “I am really happy and very grateful.”

The rest of the trailer has a more upbeat tone, showing Rodriguez’s life and a look at her professional and personal commitments, from modeling shoots to her children’s birthdays. It also features an appearance from Rosalia, who greets Rodriguez backstage in one of her concerts and tells her that she loves her reality TV show.

The second season of “I am Georgina” premieres on Netflix, this March 24.