Cristiano Ronaldo lists his stunning Manchester mansion on sale

Last November, while playing in the World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his departure from Manchester United. While it was common knowledge that the Portuguese star player had some differences with the club’s managers, fans did not imagine it would end like this. Ronaldo, who was soon turning 38, ruled out retirement and preferred to continue his career with a different team, signing a multi-million-dollar contract with Al-Nassr, in Saudi Arabia. This decision meant he and his family would leave England to move to Saudi Arabia for his new job and life. Given those developments, we are not surprised that the couple has listed their Manchester home on sale.

According to the British newspaper, The Sun, Cristiano listed his mansion in the exclusive neighborhood of Alderley Edge, in Cheshire, up for sale for a figure of 5.5 million pounds sterling, equivalent to more than 6.6 million dollars.

The Jackson-Stops real estate agency in charge of selling the property describes the athlete’s former home as a “masterpiece of modern design set on 23 acres.” It has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, a garage with a capacity for four cars, and a wide path at the entrance where it is possible to park more vehicles.

Cristiano and his family have enjoyed the many amenities of this mansion, including the indoor pool, jacuzzi, gym, paddle tennis and tennis courts, spa, and a large movie theater. The property also has a guest house with two bedrooms.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new life in Saudi Arabia

Although some fans wondered whether his wife, Georgina and his children would join him for this adventure in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo confirmed that keeping the family together was vital for him and the Spanish model. Therefore, the couple and their children said goodbye to their life in England to start a new chapter in their lives.

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, CR7 and his family have enjoyed museums, amusement parks, getaways to the desert and parties with friends. This past January, the couple organized some incredible gatherings to celebrate their birthday, his 38th and her 29th.