Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro’s new look surprises fans

A recent image of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro has people talking. The 68-year-old mom visited her go-to salon in Madeira, Portugal, where her hairdresser Max gave her a slaying look. After the appointment, they took a photo together which they both uploaded on Instagram, but many were confused by her appearance.

©Dolores Aveiro





With filters and photoshop, they probably just had a little fun playing with the picture. Aveiro seemed to really like the photo because she uploaded it again, but just of her face. “Today was the day to take care of myself,” she captioned the cropped photo.



People on the internet are not kind, so there are several comments about the possible editing. Some pointed it out kindly, like one user who wrote, “Very photoshopped but looks nice.”



The next day Aveiro shared another photo in a colorful outfit wishing her son luck in the caption. She also seemed to poke fun at the filter controversy, hashtagging, “hojesemfiltro” in the caption with crying laughing emojis.



While it looks like Aveiro is having fun editing her photos, she’s not hurting anyone!





The mom of 4 is probably tied with his partner Georgina Rodríguez for the soccer player’s biggest fan. She attended Portugal vs. Switzerland Nations League Group 2 matchup against Switzerland in December 2022 and was brought to tears after he scored two goals in front of her.

