tWitch’s mother reacts after seeing him featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, reacted after seeing her late son featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment. The Recording Academy included the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, occasional host, and DJ as a tribute to his career in dancing.

“It will never seem real,” Boss Alexander wrote on Instagram. “I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!”

According to the Recording Academy, the emotional segment serves “as a moment to reflect on and salute the members of the music community we lost.” Boss died on December 13, 2022 at age 40.

After the holidays, his family decided to hold a private funeral. The late tv host, dancer, and actor was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Los Angeles during a small and intimate service where only close family are allowed.

According to People, his wife, Allison Holker said their family would miss him deeply. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she told the publication, adding, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

As HOLA! USA reported, the famous dancer and tv personality and his wife, were working on several projects, one of them with HGTV.

In addition to their show Living the Dream, a series to help first-time buyers find a home, the couple was set to start filming in January 2023 a limited series to oversee the construction of a full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.