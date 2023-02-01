Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares emotional reaction seeing his Gap campaign: ‘I almost called you’

Connie Boss Alexander, mother to the late TV personality Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, shared an emotional note after he was featured posthumously on a new Gap campaign, which dedicated a special tribute to the life of the star.

“I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad! Then I remembered,” Connie wrote on Instagram Stories, referring to the new photos honoring his legacy. His wife Allison Holker Boss had previously shared her reaction to the campaign, “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes.”

She continued, “He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them,” adding, “We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

In collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus and Gap, the photos show the hip-hop dancer and choreographer wearing a Gap 1968 varsity jacket, cuffed trouser pants and loafers. “In loving memory of our friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss,” the ad reads.

“We were fortunate to have Stephen on set with us, where he told us, “We have to take these little moments of light and these little moments of joy and stretch them out as much as possible.” In honor of Stephen, Gap is supporting the 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health,” the brand shared.