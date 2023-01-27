Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ friends call out Todrick Hall for speculating about the dancer’s death

After Todrick Hall suggested Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mental health deteriorated after allegedly feeling pressure around Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace scandal, friends of the late actor, dancer, and tv host are calling out Hall for his comments.

According to TMZ, a source close to tWitch said, “it’s extremely negligent and self-serving of Todrick to assume he knows what led to tWitch’s death.” The insider also “found it unfortunate he would speculate, especially while promoting his own project.” tWitch’s friends assure he loved his job on “The Ellen Show.”

tWitch’s friends assure he loved his job on “The Ellen Show.”

Hall revealed to Page Six that he believed tWitch was under pressure after the 2020 scandal. At the time, a former employee anonymously accused Ellen of allowing “racism, fear, and intimidation” behind the scenes.

The allegations raised multiple brows and sharp online criticism. According to Hall, some people targeted tWitch for supporting the talk show host. “People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’” the choreographer and YouTuber told Page Six, adding, “and I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

“I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision, but I do understand. Right now, when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take,” Hall said.

“He was just somebody who always supported me. He was also kind and down to earth. He came over my house a couple of times, and we shot TikTok videos together,” Hall added.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died at 40 in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, tWitch died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel. The publication informed that law enforcement sources revealed that his wife, Allison Holker, arrived at an LAPD station telling her husband had left home without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him.

Shortly after, police got a call reporting a shooting inside a hotel in L.A. Once officers arrived, TMZ confirmed they found Stephen’s body.

After the holidays, his family decided to hold a private funeral. The late tv host, dancer, and actor was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Los Angeles during a small and intimate service where only close family are allowed.