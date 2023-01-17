Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez take their children to enjoy Saudi Arabia’s tourist wonders

Cristiano Ronaldo is ensuring to spend quality time before getting too busy with his new team, the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr FC. The soccer player and his family are already in their new home base enjoying all the great activities the nation offers for entertainment.

The Portuguese footballer took to social media to share a few snaps of him alongside his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, and their kids while exploring Riyadh. “Quality time with my loves,” Ronaldo wrote.

Rodríguez also shared a few new images, including their trip to Riyadh Winter Wonderland, a famous carnival held yearly in a local theme park. The family enjoyed the carnival games and competed to win plush prizes.

Cristiano and Georgina share daughter Alana Martina, 5, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 5½, son Cristiano Jr., 12, and newborn Bella Esmeralda.

Earlier in January, the Portuguese superstar was officially presented to fans at his new Saudi Arabian club, where thousands of people welcomed him.