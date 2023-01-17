Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez take their children to enjoy Saudi Arabia’s tourist wonders

Cristiano Ronaldo is ensuring to spend quality time before getting too busy with his new team, the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr FC. The soccer player and his family are already in their new home base enjoying all the great activities the nation offers for entertainment.
The Portuguese footballer took to social media to share a few snaps of him alongside his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, and their kids while exploring Riyadh. “Quality time with my loves,” Ronaldo wrote.
Rodríguez also shared a few new images, including their trip to Riyadh Winter Wonderland, a famous carnival held yearly in a local theme park. The family enjoyed the carnival games and competed to win plush prizes.
Cristiano and Georgina share daughter Alana Martina, 5, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 5½, son Cristiano Jr., 12, and newborn Bella Esmeralda.
Earlier in January, the Portuguese superstar was officially presented to fans at his new Saudi Arabian club, where thousands of people welcomed him.
Chrissy Teigen welcomes a new baby with husband John Legend
Rafael Nadal debuts at the Australian Open with his lucky charms: his wife and baby
Angelina Jolie takes her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt shopping in New York City
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are the most influential celebrity couple, according to a study conducted by KeyOpinionLeaders. Researchers looked at Twitter and Instagram followers for 125 celebrity couples to see who has the most considerable combined online influence.
They found that global football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez take the crown as the most influential celebrity couple, with a combined following of 646.8 million followers - nearly 175 million followers more than the second-place celebrity couple.