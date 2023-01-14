Chrissy Teigen welcomes a new baby with husband John Legend! “What a blessed day”, the singer said.

According to PEOPLE, the couple’s baby was born on Friday, Jan. 13. Legend himself cinfirmed the news hours after his baby was born. Legend, 43, told a crowd at a private concert that they welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

Fans attending the concert took over social media to spread the good news for the happy parents. What a special moment for the attendees. Legend mentioned that while “he didn’t get a lot of sleep”, this whole process makes him “feel energized”, after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

The couple has 2 other children, Miles Theodore, 4, and Luna Simone, 6. Chrissy sadly lost newborn Jack in September 2020.

It seems Legend and Teigen will continue to expand their family. The acclaimed musician revealed during a recent interview with ET that they were preparing to have more kids after welcoming the new member of their family.

“Chrissy, I think, wants more. I’m one of four, so I’m cool with it,” Legend said, explaining that there are some pros and cons of having a big family. “I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it’s a lot of folks - especially when you’re traveling, (it) gets difficult.”

He continued, “They have each other, you know. Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there’s enough of a gap to where we don’t have to micromanage their every moment.”

Contratulations to the happy parents!!