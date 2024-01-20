Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son has never eaten a vegetable

It’s no secret that kids can be picky eaters. For some reason, they like to avoid vegetables in particular. Parents at home struggling to get their little ones to eat greens may find comfort in knowing that even Chrissy Teigen and John Legend can’t get their son to eat their veggies.



©Getty



Legend and Teigen post with their oldest kids Miles and Luna

Teigen and her Chrissy & Dave Dine Out costar David Chang were a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where she opened up about her kids eating habits.

Their eldest, Luna, 7, was described by Teigen as the “best eater.” “Luna’s amazing, she’ll eat salads and vegetables,” she explained. But Miles, who is almost 6, is not a fan - to the point where he will get upset about it. “Miles has still not had a vegetable,” the cookbook author explained.

“Never?” Kimmel asked. “Never,” Teigen assured him. “He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in fried rice and was so upset about it,” Teigen added. The admission made Kimmel feel better cause he admitted he could barely get his nine-year-old daughter to eat anything.





Why don’t kids like vegeatbles?

The former model said the battle against veggies is a “struggle,” and shared some insight into why kids may be that way. “I’ve gone on a Zoom call with the school before where they talked about picky eaters, and they say that it’s the only thing they really have control over at that age. So he uses that,” she explained.

As for the scientific reason why kids might like vegetables, BBC Science Focus notes that it could be because of evolution. Our ancestors lived around toxic plants, and we evolved a gene that makes the toxins in them taste bitter to discourage us from eating them. Children likely evolved a stronger aversion to bitter tastes because they haven’t yet learned which plants are dangerous.

Along with Luna and Miles, Teigen and Legend also share a daughter Esti, 1, and their youngest, Wren, who is seven months old. The 38-year-old businesswoman and singer met their surrogate when Teigen was pregnant with Esti. We will have to wait and see if they are fans of vegetables like Luna.

