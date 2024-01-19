Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth look ripped in new family beach photos

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. The pair, who’ve been married over a decade and share three kids named Sasha, Tristan, and India, were recently photographed surfing together, looking as stunning and fit as ever.

Pataky, Hemsworth and their kids

The photos show Pataky and Hemsworth alongside their boys, Sasha and Tristan. The family appears to have gone on a surfing trip, with Hemsworth holding on to two surfboards and one of his son’s carrying a third and smaller one. He’s wearing some black swim shorts and looks leaner than when embodying the character of Thor, which usually demands he have bigger muscles.

Pataky is wearing a pink bikini and a cap. She’s also carrying some sweaters for the kids, looking incredibly toned and lean.

A closer look at Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s fitness journey

Aside from developing long and succesful careers as actors, both Pataky and Hemsworth are athletes. The two have their own journeys with fitness, with Pataky writing a book on the matter called “Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality.”

"This is your guidebook on how to live to a balanced and healthy life. My approach is about building strength of body and mind,” said Pataky, according to our sister website HELLO!. “I share my advice for overcoming mind-traps and other challenges, as well as my favourite high-intensity exercise circuits that can be done from home. You’ll also find nutrition advice and delicious, healthy recipes.”

For his part, Hemsworth created Centr, a wellness and fitness app that unites nutrition, fitness, and mental health with personalized regimens for their customers. It’s received great reviews from prestigious publications and continues to grow as of this writing.