Rafael Nadal debuts at the Australian Open with his lucky charms: his wife and baby

Rafael Nadal is determined to flip the page and redeem the bad luck he had last year on a professional level. The tennis player admitted that his personal life took its toll on his performance on the court, as his wife Mery Perelló experienced complications during her pregnancy. However, his baby came into the world and now his role as a father is one more motivation, a source of happiness and his family, his lucky charm. The Spanish champion demonstrated this in his great debut at the Australian Open, where he had his wife and son by his side.
Nadal already scored his first victory at the Rod Laver Arena in a match against the British player Jack Drapery. With this win, he advances to the second round of the tournament, in which he will face Mackenzie McDonald from the U.S. “I’m very happy to be back playing in Melbourne and…My first win of the year. Wednesday is the next game. Let’s go!” Rafa wrote on his Instagram account, expressing his excitement about his first performance and triumph at the renowned tournament.
After his victory, Rafa was interviewed on the tennis court and took stock of both his performance in the match and recent months. “I’m happy to come back here with a win, and I hope it helps me. These have not been easy months for me. I needed a victory like this. If I put it in perspective, I think it’s been a pretty good start against a very talented young opponent,” he said.
The topic of his new fatherhood quickly came up, and he responded willingly and with a big smile. “Yes! It’s true. Well, as everyone knows, it is one of the most beautiful things in life, without a doubt.” Although the Spaniard is known for keeping his personal life private, he made an exception this time. He even shared the video of this interview, which the hosts of the Australian Open conducted.
“I’m enjoying this new moment, having fun, super happy and grateful to have my wife and baby with me here in Australia. That helps a lot. I am delighted to play tennis at this stage of my career. I imagine it would be a difficult situation if I were away from home for months. I am very grateful,” he said. Mery was captured in the stands, although without her baby. Next to her were Rafa’s sister, María Isabel, and their parents, Sebastián Nadal and Ana María Perera.
In a press conference after the match, Nadal reiterated what he feels in this new chapter of his life he shares with his wife. “I am enjoying having a new member in the family. I have always liked children. Being able to enjoy this new moment in my life is something beautiful,” he said.
However, he was candid in pointing out that his fatherhood is not the primary motivation for his tennis career. “In terms of competitive feelings or motivation, it doesn’t impact that. It would, however, impact me negatively if I were here in Australia for a month and my family couldn’t be with me,” he said. “You don’t know how you’re going to react, you know? You don’t know how you’re going to adapt,” he explained.
“I don’t know how I would feel if my baby was not here with me for a month. I don’t know if, after three weeks, I will miss him and lose a bit of focus. I have always been excited enough to play in every tournament. My approach to competitions won’t‘ change much whether I’m a parent or not,” he said.