Rafael Nadal debuts at the Australian Open with his lucky charms: his wife and baby

Rafael Nadal is determined to flip the page and redeem the bad luck he had last year on a professional level. The tennis player admitted that his personal life took its toll on his performance on the court, as his wife Mery Perelló experienced complications during her pregnancy. However, his baby came into the world and now his role as a father is one more motivation, a source of happiness and his family, his lucky charm. The Spanish champion demonstrated this in his great debut at the Australian Open, where he had his wife and son by his side.

©GettyImages



Nadal already scored his first win at the Australian Open

Nadal already scored his first victory at the Rod Laver Arena in a match against the British player Jack Drapery. With this win, he advances to the second round of the tournament, in which he will face Mackenzie McDonald from the U.S. “I’m very happy to be back playing in Melbourne and…My first win of the year. Wednesday is the next game. Let’s go!” Rafa wrote on his Instagram account, expressing his excitement about his first performance and triumph at the renowned tournament.

After his victory, Rafa was interviewed on the tennis court and took stock of both his performance in the match and recent months. “I’m happy to come back here with a win, and I hope it helps me. These have not been easy months for me. I needed a victory like this. If I put it in perspective, I think it’s been a pretty good start against a very talented young opponent,” he said.

©GettyImages



His wife Mery was at the Australian Open, supporting Nadal

The topic of his new fatherhood quickly came up, and he responded willingly and with a big smile. “Yes! It’s true. Well, as everyone knows, it is one of the most beautiful things in life, without a doubt.” Although the Spaniard is known for keeping his personal life private, he made an exception this time. He even shared the video of this interview, which the hosts of the Australian Open conducted.