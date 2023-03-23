Georgina Rodriguez goes viral after she says she and Ronaldo are not ‘materialistic’

Georgina Rodriguez is gearing up for the release of the second season of her show, “I Am Georgina.” The Netflix series follows her life and her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, showing an intimate look at her work, her children, and her friends. In an interview with the Spanish program “El Hormiguero,” Rodriguez talked about her show and her relationship, sparking some online debate.

The show’s hosts asked about Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s relationship, specifically, about what they give to each other as presents. In Spanish, the host jokingly asked Rodriguez what she gives Ronaldo for his birthday, considering he’s one of the richest people in the world. “This year, he gave me his time. My birthday always falls on game nights so I spend few of my birthdays with him,” she said. “We spent my birthday together, with our kids, with our families.”

The host didn’t let her off the hook. “And what do you give him? Cologne?”

Rodriguez thought about it and said, “He’s not very materialistic. We’re not materialistic.” The host said, “Well, he’s not materialistic because he doesn’t have anything left to buy. He has everything.”

Twitter users were quick to share their thoughts, dropping various messages. “We’re not materialistic but I’ve bought him three cars,” wrote someone, referencing the time that Rodriguez gave Ronaldo a $350,000 Rolls Royce.

Rodriguez also spoke about her kids and how she and Ronaldo have decided to raise them. “Cristiano and I come from very humble families,” said Rodriguez. “So we value every opportunity we because we know how much they’re worth.” She also talked about how she lets their kids know that food shouldn’t go to waste. “Sometimes I show them videos of children who have no food and I tell them ‘Look, this could happen to you guys.’”

These comments also went viral, sparking debate from viewers who didn’t think that is the right way to teach kids about poverty in the world.