Dating each zodiac sign: Romantic behavior and personality traits according to an expert

Have you ever wondered which zodiac sign would be the most compatible according to your placements? Or maybe you have dated a few different zodiac signs and noticed there is a special chemistry or connection. Well, if you are curious about what it's like to fall in love with a passionate Aries, or you are trying to enter the emotional fortress of an Aquarius, here is all you need to know.

Find out the romantic behavior and personality traits of all the zodiac signs, according to our astrologist expert, Evan Nathaniel Grim.

© Crispin la valiente Aquarius "Aquariuses can manifest their energy in myriad ways depending on whether Uranus or Saturn (the two ruling planets of Aquarius) are dominant," Grim explained. "Some Aquariuses are more so responsible and conform to a system while others are unconventional." He also revealed that "Aquariuses can take a detached approach to life," and "It’s best to help an Aquarius connect with their inner heartfelt, passionate side in order to enliven the relationship."

© Crispin la valiente Libra When it comes to Libras, Grim says they are "naturally drawn to relationships and the balance this affords them. However, Libras can sometimes crave a connection above and beyond the particular person involved." "Therefore it’s best to maintain a sense of individuality and boundaries with a Libra to ensure that they see and choose you for who you are," he added.

© Crispin la valiente Cancer "Cancers tend to be nurturing and caring as partners, so you can expect to gain a sense of comfortability. However, Cancers can be overly conservative in their approach to life," Grim shared. "So if you are a thrill-seeker you may feel held back. Cancers’ level of happiness is often anchored around the home, so if you can cultivate a pleasant home life together then the relationship can absolutely thrive."

© Crispin la valiente Sagittarius "Sagittariuses are adventurous, open-minded and generous. This makes it easy to strike a fun, exciting connection with them," Grim declared. "However, Sagittariuses are often on the lookout for new opportunities to experience life to the fullest, which can draw them away from a committed relationship. Therefore, you have to be willing to go on consistent adventures with them."

© Crispin la valiente Taurus If you are curious about dating a Taurus, Grim says that they are known to have "a firm sense of taste and style, therefore, if your preferences don’t align, especially as it concerns cuisine, art, music, aesthetics, then the relationship could falter." "Taurus also likes to sit back and enjoy life, so if you are impatient by nature then this could create tension. Learn to slow down and cherish the richness of the natural world if you want to vibe with them," he shared.

© Crispin la valiente Leo "Leos are charming and charismatic and can easily create a romantic atmosphere with someone," Grim revealed. "However, sometimes Leos’ own needs for validation outshine the attempt at a mutually beneficial connection. "Therefore, give the Leo space to express themselves freely while also making sure they are considerate in giving you ample attention," he added.

© Crispin la valiente Aries "Aries prefer to maintain their autonomy, so it’s best to respect their need for independence. Aries also tend to take charge of decision-making in a relationship, which can stymie the sense of mutuality. Therefore, when dating an Aries it’s best to help them master the art of balance and compromise," Grim said.

© Alice Adler Geminis "Geminis are clever but also suffer sometimes from indecision," Grim declared, explaining that they see "the merits of many different opinions." "Therefore, when dating a Gemini you’ll have to roll with this but also teach them how to become more decisive. Geminis also say one thing and do another so you should set aside expectations of consistency and instead appreciate their wit and agility."

© Alice Adler Virgo "Virgos are often reliable, service-oriented and tend to have very niche skills," Grim said. "However, sometimes Virgos will bruise someone’s ego through sharp criticism especially if that person deviates from a Virgo’s usual process. Therefore, reminding a Virgo to coat their critiques with a little grace can help maintain a warm, loving connection."

© Alice Adler Scorpio "Scorpios feed on intensity and extremes," Grim declared. "They can in some ways be addicted to the feeling of an all-consuming connection, while other times they wall themselves off and refuse to be vulnerable. Therefore, when dating a Scorpio it’s best to teach them the art of moderation. You also have to take the lead in making them feel safe."

© Alice Adler Capricorn Capricorns are steady, hard-working and think long-term, giving them a natural affinity for commitment," Grim continued. "However, sometimes they can have a no-nonsense attitude or fear of vulnerability that prevents intimacy." "Some Capricorns also turn to work as a way to avoid difficult emotions," he added. "Teach a Capricorn that vulnerability is a strength and the relationship should be successful."