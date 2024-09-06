Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney joined JLo, Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba, and more in the latest summer-to-fall fashion trend
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen leaving Venice's Marco Polo airport after attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival at the Venice Lido.© Grosby Group

Amal is known for her stylish looks on and off the red carpet, and her latest ensemble was not the exception.  

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 4:18 PM EDT

Amal Clooney has been having lots of fun with her latest fashion moments in Venice. The barrister was spotted showing support for her husband George Clooney, attending the red carpet premiere of his movie 'Wolfs.'

The celebrity couple looked happier than ever, with Amal wearing a yellow gown. Apart from her red carpet appearance, she also stepped out in a mermaid-inspired dress at the Cartier private party.

George Clooney and wife Amal are seen leaving Venice's Marco Polo airport after attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival at the Venice Lido.© Grosby Group

Amal decided to wear an orange jumpsuit paired with a white shoulder bag and metallic strappy heels. 

The barrister is changing up her wardrobe after stepping out in floral dresses during summer, making the perfect transition to fall. 

George Clooney and wife Amal are seen leaving Venice's Marco Polo airport after attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival at the Venice Lido.© XPOS,Grosby Group

Some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars have been wearing jumpsuits recently, making it the ideal choice as we head into fall weather. 

Amal was photographed with her husband preparing to fly back to their home after having a busy schedule in Venice. 

Katie Holmes is pictured heading to the Blink Twice premiere after party in New York City. The American actress carried a brown Khaite envelope pleat tote and wore a red jumpsuit with Miu Miu black ballet flats.© Grosby Group

Most recently, Katie Holmes was photographed wearing a red jumpsuit paired with Miu Miu black ballet flats at the Blink Twice premiere after party in New York City.

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis turn heads as they exit the Today Show while out promoting Season 2 of 'Honest Renovations' in NYC. © Grosby Group

Jessica Alba was spotted wearing a pink jumpsuit paired with beige platform heels in New York City after promoting Season 2 of 'Honest Renovations.' 

Sofia Vergara at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards held at the New York Public Library at Bryant Park. © Grosby Group

Sofia Vergara wore a sparkly black jumpsuit last September during one of her outings in NYC. 



Jennifer Lopez was spotted heading to Bay Plaza's AMC Theater for a special screening of her latest movie, "This Is Me Now." The pop icon turned heads in a dazzling blue satin jumpsuit paired with a matching long coat© Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez loves to wear jumpsuits for every occasion. She previously wore a dazzling blue satin jumpsuit paired with a matching long coat, statement jewelry, and a black cap.


