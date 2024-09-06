Amal Clooney joined JLo, Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba, and more in the latest summer-to-fall fashion trend

Amal Clooney has been having lots of fun with her latest fashion moments in Venice. The barrister was spotted showing support for her husband George Clooney, attending the red carpet premiere of his movie 'Wolfs.'

The celebrity couple looked happier than ever, with Amal wearing a yellow gown. Apart from her red carpet appearance, she also stepped out in a mermaid-inspired dress at the Cartier private party.

Amal is known for her stylish looks on and off the red carpet, and her latest ensemble was not the exception.



© Grosby Group Amal decided to wear an orange jumpsuit paired with a white shoulder bag and metallic strappy heels. The barrister is changing up her wardrobe after stepping out in floral dresses during summer, making the perfect transition to fall.

© XPOS,Grosby Group Some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars have been wearing jumpsuits recently, making it the ideal choice as we head into fall weather. Amal was photographed with her husband preparing to fly back to their home after having a busy schedule in Venice.

© Grosby Group Most recently, Katie Holmes was photographed wearing a red jumpsuit paired with Miu Miu black ballet flats at the Blink Twice premiere after party in New York City.

© Grosby Group Jessica Alba was spotted wearing a pink jumpsuit paired with beige platform heels in New York City after promoting Season 2 of 'Honest Renovations.'

© Grosby Group Sofia Vergara wore a sparkly black jumpsuit last September during one of her outings in NYC.



