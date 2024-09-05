US Open semifinalist Jessica Pegula praises Coco Gauff; She 'knows what she wants'

Jessica Pegula gave one of the most stunning upsets at the US Open. The American player, who's often played with Coco Gauff in doubles matches, knocked out tournament favorite Iga Swiatek and earned a spot in the semifinals, where she'll be playing Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. She joins Americans Emma Navarro, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz in this year's tournament.

© Matthew Stockman Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff

Earlier this month, Pegula discussed Gauff and her changes as she's grown up and progressed as a tennis player.

“I think she [Gauff] has definitely grown up a lot and matured over the last few years," said Pegula, per The Tennis Gazette.

Pegula is 10 years Gauff's senior and spoke about how growing up allows players to become better versions of themselves.

“She’s now much more sure of herself and knows what she wants. Also, she is hitting that age where you are learning all that stuff. You are trying to figure out what you want, how you want it, making more of your own decisions and we have seen that over the past year now," she concluded.

Pegula and Gauff last played together at the Paris Olympics, where they were ousted in the competition's second round.

More details about Pegula's rise in the US Open

© Robert Prange Jessica Pegula at the US Open

It's looking like a good US Open for American players. The last time this number of players made it on to the semi-finals was in 2003, when that year's champion Andy Roddick was joined by Andre Agassi, Lindsay Davenport, and Jennifer Capriati.

Pegula's win marks her first Grand Slam semifinal, a moment that's likely meaningful to her as someone who has been playing professionally for many years. “So many freaking times I’ve been losing,” said Pegula after winning the match. “I was able to take advantage of some things she wasn’t doing well," she said of Swiatek's performance.

Pegula plays her semifinal tonight, at 8:15 pm ET.