Fashion First: Coco Gauff plans Grand Slam outfits '2 years' in advance

Coco Gauff is a fashion icon. It's a talent and a dedication that makes its way to the court, with her sharing that her Grand Slam outfits are planned years ahead of time.

© GettyImages Gauff is known for her stylish outfits

Gauff recently discussed her prep for important matches, including her fashion choices, something that she's become known for. “My Grand Slam outfits are planned basically a year to two years, even maybe sometimes longer in advance,” she said to People. While she has some ideas of the outfits in her mind, she still allows for some leeway, sharing that the outfits aren't “set in stone” until the day of the match.

Over her career, Gauff enjoys exploring different colors and styles and wearing colorful outfits. For last year's U.S. Open, which she won, she wore a cool and discordant outfit made out of two pieces of different shades of red. This year, for the Wimbledon tournament, arguably the highest stage for tennis players, she's dyed her hair blonde and has worn a manicure that features some adorable pineapples.

When discussing her new hairstyle, she shared that her inspiration came from an unlikely source: “Honestly, the inspiration pic was from Willow Smith," she said, namechecking Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's daughter, someone who's also known for her bold sense of style.

© Tim Clayton - Corbis Coco Gauff after winning the 2023 US Open

Gauff's possible future in fashion and beauty

Last year, Gauff revealed she was interested in getting more involved with fashion and beauty. She revealed that at some point in the future, she might like to get involved with the industry as a business venture. “That’s something that I’ve been thinking about a lot,” Gauff said last year at a U.S. Open press day. “I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.”

“I’m at the age right now where I’m really trying to find myself, I guess, outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven’t found what really speaks to me,” she said.