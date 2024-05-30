How Coco Gauff inspired Cameron Brink’s latest fashion moment: ‘I want to be like Coco’

Coco Gauff proves that she is an icon on and off the tennis court. The athlete gave Cameron Brink some fashion inspiration for her latest outing, before her game against the Indiana Fever, showing off an all-white ensemble, which consisted of a pleated miniskirt, a white top, white socks, and sneakers.

Brink showed her love and appreciation for Coco, revealing that she is a fan of her style. She also paired the look with a brown bag and styled her hair in a loose bun. “I’m wearing my little New Balance tennis set. I want to be like Coco,” she said during an interview with WNBA where she was asked about her outfit, alongside her other teammates Erics Wheeler, and NaLyssa Smith.

Coco has previously talked about her style, admitting that she likes to have fun and express the way she feels that day with her outfit. “Some days I wanna look like I belong in a metal band and then some days I wanna look like I belong in a flower field. So, just depends on what I feel like that day,” she said to Vogue.

She also talked about some of her favorite New Balance sneakers; “I think my favorite ones were these,” Gauff said. “I like the superhero. You guys know that. And then the rings, putting in fun color or mixing different textures,” she said to the publication.

Coco also wants to send an important message with her outfits on the court. “The ‘You can change the world with your racket’ quote is definitely one I’ve said a lot. When I first said it didn’t think it would end up on a shoe but, it’s pretty cool. I feel like I like a sporty, stylish type of vibe,” she added.