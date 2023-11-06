Coco Gauff jokes about the windy weather conditions at the WTA Finals in Cancun

Coco Gauff is laughing at the weather that’s been plaguing the WTA Finals in Cancun. Over the weekend, Gauff played against fellow American Jessica Pegula. While she lost the match, leaving the contest at the semi-finals, the game between them was contested and was plagued by adverse weather.

©GettyImages



Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff

In a video shared on Instagram, Gauff shared a look at the weather in Cancun. She recorded herself playing on a practice session, showing the ball falling back on the court after it was pushed by the wind. “How is that possible?!” she asked.

Later on, while playing Pegula, Gauff struggled with the wind as she sat down in between weather delays. The moment was captured on camera, and shows Gauff covered in towels and holding on to an umbrella. As the wind rises, the device folds in on itself, making Gauff laugh and widen her eyes.

The weather is so bad in Cancun that Coco Gauff's umbrella literally crumbled pic.twitter.com/HsyNL68PT9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 4, 2023

Gauff’s statement following her WTA Finals loss

Despite her loss, Gauff has had an incredible year. Following the match, she praised Pegula’s work and shared an emotional post on Instagram. "She was playing well with the wind, and I wasn't. So, yeah, that's pretty much it. At the end of the day, she was the more experienced player when it came to these circumstances. So I'm not going to blame the weather or anything. We were in the same boat," said Gauff to ESPN.

On Instagram, she wrote about her tennis season over the past year and how it had seen her “darkest and brightest days.” “I probably grew enough for 10 lifetimes between January & now lol. I usually don’t say this but i am learning to be nicer to myself haha (i get questioned all the time by family, press, and ya’ll for not saying this) but yes I AM proud of myself,” she wrote. “They really tried to count me out but it is all in God’s plan and His timing.”