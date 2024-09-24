Christina Aguilera turns heads in latex bodysuit while celebrating 25 years of her career

Christina Aguilera is celebrating 25 years of a successful career in the entertainment business. The fan-favorite singer, who recently collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter and MGK for a special performance of her debut album, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a stunning ensemble and shared a sweet moment with her fans.

The singer continues to celebrate her achievements after her Las Vegas performance and recent shows in Tokyo. Christina showed off her incredible figure in a latex bodysuit in purple featuring an animal print. She paired the look with fishnet tights and pointed-toe heels.

Christina wore minimal jewelry and styled her hair in loose waves, posing on the red carpet of the special event and rocking a glamorous makeup look. The singer completed the ensemble with a feathered coat and a black belt.

© Stefanie Keenan

Apart from the different eras of her career, Christina has experienced different chapters of her personal life. "Since becoming a mom, I feel I have more knowledge and that makes me feel beautiful. I feel more centered, which makes me feel confident and sexy," she said to People.

© Stefanie Keenan

She also addressed some of the criticism around her body image through the years. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she explained to Glamour in a recent interview.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN

“I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she said to the publication. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”