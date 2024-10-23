Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63

Fernando Valenzuela, a legend of the Dodgers baseball team, has died at the age of 63. His baseball club shared a statement on social media, sharing the news with the world.

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea Fernando Valenzuela and the Dodgers in 1981

"The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela," read the post, which featured a photo of Valenzuela pitching in his Dodgers uniform. The image read: "Fernandomania por siempre / Fernandomania forever."

A cause of death hasn't been revealed, but this month he stepped back from his job as a Dodgers broadcaster to focus on his health, reports The New York Times. He was expected to return for the 2025 season.

Valenzuela was born in Navojoa, Mexico, and was discovered by accident in the late '70s by Mike Brito, a Dodgers scout looking at a shortstop playing in a Mexican rookie game.

Brito was distracted by Valenzuela's pitching and pushed for a signature by the Dodgers that took place in the following year, where Valenzuela played a pivotal role in the team's '80s roster.

© Ron Vesely Fernando Valenzuela played for the Dodgers from 1980 to 1990

An inspiring story that resonated with millions

The inspiring story of a Mexican immigrant who came to the US and found success boosted his popularity, sparking a wave of "Fernandomania," which prompted merchandise sales, and sold-out games at the Dodgers stadium.

“Fernandomania bordered on a religious experience,” said sports commentator Vin Scully. “Fernando being Mexican, coming from nowhere, it was as though Mexicans grabbed onto him with both hands to ride to the moon.”

Dusty Baker, one of his teammates, shared that Valenzuela represented all Latinos. “Every Latin American country was represented when he pitched,” he said in an interview with MLB.com

“Not only Mexico, I’m talking El Salvador, Nicaragua. There’d be flags.”

Valenzuela returned to the Dodgers in 2003, where he stayed until his death working as an analyst for Spanish radio broadcasts. He's survived by his wife, Linda, his four kids, and seven grandchildren.